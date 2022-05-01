U.S. Air Force announces assistance for personnel impacted by anti-LGBTQ laws 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, Former U.S. Air Force Intelligence officer and Iraq War veteran, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the U.S. air force providing legal and medical assistance to families of transgender kids in states where their rights are being threatened. May 1, 2022

Play All