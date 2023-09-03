Yasmin Vossoughian hosts Heart Health Special joined by both experts and patients to answer the question: What is Pericarditis?

Inspired by her health scare in 2022, Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by cardiologists Dr. Allan Klein and Dr. Martin LeWinter for a half-hour special to discuss an issue close to her heart, literally. As top experts in their field, Dr. Klein and Dr. LeWinter talk symptoms and treatments for pericarditis, which is inflammation of the lining of the heart.Sept. 3, 2023