Trump to skip GOP debate with plans for an interview with Tucker Carlson

MSNBC Political Analyst Susan Del Percio and podcast host Danielle Moodie discuss Donald Trump's decision to skip the first GOP debate- instead pursuing an interview with Tucker Carlson and possibly surrendering to authorities in Georgia the next day. They also discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' debate strategy, and Trump's long term campaign strategy. "Donald Trump doesn't have anything to offer voters aside from his own personal grievances," Moodie says. Aug. 20, 2023