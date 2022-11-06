IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig join Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about their interactions with voters at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally this Saturday, including what his supporters had to say about the economy, January 6, and the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.Nov. 6, 2022

