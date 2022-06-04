Trans athlete speaks out about Ohio law banning her from sports: ‘I just want to be able to be myself.’

Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by a transgender athlete, Ember, and her mom, Minna, as well as Alana Jochum of Equality Ohio to discuss their reaction to a new law passed by Republicans in Ohio aiming to keep transgender athletes from participating in high school and college athletics.June 4, 2022