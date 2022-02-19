Too scared to teach: New restrictions in classrooms force teachers to self-censor
Jen Given, 10th grade history teacher at Hollis Brookline High School joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the impact of new restrictions on what topics can be discussed in the classroom and the challenges it creates for them as educators. “It's a very troubling time to be a teacher. We are faced with being asked to violate our own ethical position, that facts should be taught in our classrooms.”Feb. 19, 2022
Too scared to teach: New restrictions in classrooms force teachers to self-censor
