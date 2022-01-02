IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

The toll of the unvaccinated in hospitals continues to rise, compromising life-saving care for those in need

04:39

Yasmin Vossoughian speaks with Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, a frontline doctor in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., about the increasing strain of the unvaccinated in hospitals in her state and how the overcrowding compromises life-saving care for patients in need. Jan. 2, 2022

