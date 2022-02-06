The significance of Queen Elizabeth naming Camilla ‘queen consort’
British historian and MSNBC Royal Contributor, Suzannah Lipscomb, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss reactions to Queen Elizabeth’s announcement requesting Camilla Parker Bowles use the title “Queen Consort” when Prince Charles assumes the throne and what the implications are behind this title.Feb. 6, 2022
