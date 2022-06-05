IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The psychology of mass shooters

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Good Liars call out NRA Leader Wayne LaPierre in Prank Speech

    09:04

  • High school students step up to support 6th grader bullied during yearbook signing

    06:47

  • Former Trump Aide Navarro Indicted on Contempt Charges

    05:19

  • Trans athlete speaks out about Ohio law banning her from sports: ‘I just want to be able to be myself.’

    06:27

  • What the Johnny Depp trial verdict suggests about the future of #MeToo

    05:42

  • TX State Sen. Gutierrez: Uvalde shooting survivors 'are going to be traumatized forever'

    06:19

  • Fmr. ATF Special Agent in Charge on DOJ's review of police response to Uvalde shooting

    03:26

  • Bipartisan group in Senate meets to discuss gun safety

    06:14

  •  ‘An ambient sense of threat’: Reflecting on Systemic Racism 2 years after George Floyd 

    07:54

  • Pastor Julian Cook on addressing systemic racism after Buffalo shooting: ‘We must make a conscious decision to turn this around.’

    04:56

  • Mayor Byron Brown on healing after Buffalo supermarket shooting: ‘People’s lives were upended [and] shattered.’

    05:57

  • FDA approves booster shots for kids ages 5 to 11

    05:51

  • U.S. Combat Veteran on providing medical and military training to Ukrainian soldiers

    03:08

  • Parents struggle to feed babies amid formula shortage

    07:46

  • High school students in Texas take up the fight against book bans

    05:26

  • Jim Obergefell on potential ripple effect of overturning Roe: 'We're at a tipping point as a nation.'

    06:43

  • ‘A moment of empowerment’: Women share abortion stories amid fury over SCOTUS opinion leak

    05:40

  • Woman who underwent illegal abortion 56 years ago speaks out about Roe v. Wade draft leak

    03:59

  • What more Democrats can do to protect abortion rights

    06:04

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

The psychology of mass shooters

05:48

Dr. Ira Glick, Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss new studies analyzing the link between mass shooters and psychological and cognitive issues. “What we have to do is help these brain-damaged, sick people with a variety of medical and psychiatric issues to get the treatment they deserve,” Dr. Glick says.June 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The psychology of mass shooters

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Good Liars call out NRA Leader Wayne LaPierre in Prank Speech

    09:04

  • High school students step up to support 6th grader bullied during yearbook signing

    06:47

  • Former Trump Aide Navarro Indicted on Contempt Charges

    05:19

  • Trans athlete speaks out about Ohio law banning her from sports: ‘I just want to be able to be myself.’

    06:27

  • What the Johnny Depp trial verdict suggests about the future of #MeToo

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All