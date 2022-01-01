The potential fallout of Biden and Putin’s standoff over Ukraine

Garry Kasparov, Founder of Renew Democracy Initiative, and Evelyn Farkas, Fmr. Deputy Asst. Sec. of Defense for Russia, Ukraine & Eurasia, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the negotiating strategies used on both sides during this week’s phone call between Putin and Biden, as well as what we expect from Biden's upcoming chat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as tensions continue to rise along the border.Jan. 1, 2022