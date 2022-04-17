The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

Kara Alaimo, Assistant Professor of Public Relations at Hofstra University, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Elon Musk’s escalating battle with Twitter, as the tech company moves to adopt a “poison pill” in an effort to thwart Musk’s takeover.”This is a man who isn't really trusted to tweet personally. You can imagine he has no place determining what the rest of us are and are not allowed to tweet,” Alaimo says.April 17, 2022