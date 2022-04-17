IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

    05:43
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

05:43

Kara Alaimo, Assistant Professor of Public Relations at Hofstra University, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Elon Musk’s escalating battle with Twitter, as the tech company moves to adopt a “poison pill” in an effort to thwart Musk’s takeover.”This is a man who isn't really trusted to tweet personally. You can imagine he has no place determining what the rest of us are and are not allowed to tweet,” Alaimo says.April 17, 2022

    The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

    05:43
