The 3 key issues for 2022: economy, democracy, and abortion

Democrats in Georgia look for voter boost ahead of midterms05:48
- Now Playing
The 3 key issues for 2022: economy, democracy, and abortion03:50
- UP NEXT
Impact of voter restrictions loom large 100 days out from midterms07:01
Jim Obergefell on the future of same-sex marriage: 'The fact that it's the law of the land today does not mean it will be tomorrow.'07:39
The ‘R’ word: Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession?04:04
‘If they come for me today, they’re coming for you tomorrow’: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on what lies ahead one month after overturn of Roe07:29
'We’ve got a problem at the highest level’: Secret Service faces scrutiny over deleted text messages06:06
‘There’s some flip-flopping here.” GOP Senators vary responses to same-sex marriage05:51
The political fallout of the January 6 committee hearings05:35
Benen: “There is ample evidence to suggest [Trump] wanted to join his January 6 mob’03:29
Jan 6 Committee requests Secret Service texts by Tuesday06:27
‘This cannot be the final report’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) reacts to the latest Uvalde report08:36
‘It’s an attack on the Constitution itself’: Prominent Republicans push back against Trump’s Big Lie04:41
Heroic teenager recounts saving 3 girls and police officer from drowning in sinking vehicle05:59
Richmond Mayor discusses thwarted mass shooting plot: 'This could happen in any city'05:23
Biden faces pressure from Democrats to meet the moment on national issues05:38
The political legacy of Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe08:17
Sen. Cardin on gun reform after Shinzo Abe assassination: “We need to recognize that America is an outlier”05:07
Dutch doctor helps Americans access abortion pills post-Roe05:01
Father of Texas Marine detained in Russia on U.S. response to Griner case: 'This can be done tomorrow.'07:54
Democrats in Georgia look for voter boost ahead of midterms05:48
- Now Playing
The 3 key issues for 2022: economy, democracy, and abortion03:50
- UP NEXT
Impact of voter restrictions loom large 100 days out from midterms07:01
Jim Obergefell on the future of same-sex marriage: 'The fact that it's the law of the land today does not mean it will be tomorrow.'07:39
The ‘R’ word: Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession?04:04
‘If they come for me today, they’re coming for you tomorrow’: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on what lies ahead one month after overturn of Roe07:29
Play All