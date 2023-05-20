IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) reflects on the one year anniversary of the Uvalde shooting

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    New report: violence against abortion clinics spiked in 2022

    04:53

  • School test scores plummet amid pandemic and politicization

    04:02

  • Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on the debt limit crisis, ethics concerns surrounding the Supreme Court

    06:49

  • Obstetrician leaves Idaho after state enacts one of the nation's most extreme abortion bans 

    05:28

  • Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

    06:50

  • Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

    06:50

  • Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA): Alleged Clarence Thomas ethics violations are "unconscionable"

    08:10

  • Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) on her fight against a swath of anti-trans legislation

    06:38

  • Debate over abortion rights set to take center stage in 2024

    07:04

  • Glenn Kirschner talks recent developments in ongoing Trump cases

    04:46

  • How The Good Liars tried confronting NRA convention goers with facts

    08:06

  • Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal

    05:17

  • Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the 'Backdoor Abortion Ban' of Mifepristone

    06:14

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights

    05:18

  • Adrianne Shropshire Condemns Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee State Representatives.

    05:07

  • Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.

    05:30

  • 'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

  • Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.

    05:46

  • Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary

    09:24

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) reflects on the one year anniversary of the Uvalde shooting

08:49

Nearly one year after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, State Senator Roland Gutierrez continues his fight for gun safety and quest for answers about the massacre. He also answers questions about a potential run for U.S. Senate to unseat Ted Cruz, saying he's focused on the current legislative session before making any decisions.May 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) reflects on the one year anniversary of the Uvalde shooting

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    New report: violence against abortion clinics spiked in 2022

    04:53

  • School test scores plummet amid pandemic and politicization

    04:02

  • Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on the debt limit crisis, ethics concerns surrounding the Supreme Court

    06:49

  • Obstetrician leaves Idaho after state enacts one of the nation's most extreme abortion bans 

    05:28

  • Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

    06:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All