    Taylor Swift ticket fallout gets attention of U.S. Justice Department 

    'I will continue the fight': Jim Obergefell discusses Senate bill to protect same-sex marriage and what more can be done

  • ‘A revolution, not a protest’: How the international community can support Iran

  • 'For me, it’s personal’: Rep-elect Delia Ramirez of Illinois discusses progressive agenda

  • 'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority

  • ‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run

  • Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Ohio Senate Race: ‘Democrats are on the right side of issues.’

  • Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents

  • ‘A party built on a smoldering cauldron of outrage': GOP leaders threaten Biden with impeachment if they win midterms

  • 'This is a breaking point': Six weeks of protests in Iran 

  • ‘The Good Liars’ surprise Herschel Walker with gift on stage during campaign event

  • 'It’s absolutely devastating’: National “Don’t Say Gay” bill poses threat to LGBTQ communities 

  • Fmr. Adviser to Zelenskyy: “Putin is attacking NATO, he’s attacking Europe, and he’s threatening everyone”

  • Biden administration puts focus on gas prices ahead of midterms

  • ‘This regime has to be held accountable’: Demonstrations continue in Iran one month after Mahsa Amini’s death

  • ‘Deeply concerning’: NJ Mayor reacts to video of GOP election official removing Democratic campaign signs 

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) says Ginni Thomas may be featured in upcoming Jan 6 committee hearing

  • Over half of GOP Nominees deny 2020 election results 

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Taylor Swift ticket fallout gets attention of U.S. Justice Department 

New York State Senator James Skoufis speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about fallout from the debacle over Taylor Swift concert tickets this week, the challenge of battling Ticketmaster’s monopoly, and how Taylor can use her “leverage” to repair the situation.Nov. 19, 2022

