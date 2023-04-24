Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA): Alleged Clarence Thomas ethics violations are "unconscionable"

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) discusses his support for an ethics investigation into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, calling the reports that Thomas accepted lavish gifts from a GOP billionaire "unconscionable." "The highest court in the land should not be subject to the lowest ethical standards." He also comments on new poll numbers showing low enthusiasm for President Biden, and responds to calls for his colleague, Senator Feinstein, to resign amid health issues.April 24, 2023