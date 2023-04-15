Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights

Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley tells Yasmin Vossoughian how she believes republicans are making a mistake by refusing to compromise on gun rights and gun access. In response to GOP suggestions to arm more people in order to combat gun violence, Hockley says this strategy makes no sense as there is no evidence to support that more firearms will keep people safe. “If we keep approaching this as a partisan issue … we’re not going to make any progress,” said Hockley, whose six-year-old son Dylan was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.April 15, 2023