Russian assault on Ukraine continues into fourth day: ‘This is hell.’
05:37
Share this -
copied
Terrell Jermaine Starr, non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the latest Russian assault overnight in Kyiv, his experience reporting from on the ground, and why he fears it’s going to get worse. Feb. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Russian assault on Ukraine continues into fourth day: ‘This is hell.’
05:37
UP NEXT
Putin becomes global pariah in the wake of invasion: ‘This is Putin's war, this isn't Russia's war'
09:01
Fmr. Ukrainian Parliament Member on the global impact of Putin's actions: 'It's an attack on the whole Democratic world."
07:21
‘An absolute infringement on our rights’: Planned Parenthood doctor speaks out on Florida's proposed 15-week abortion ban
03:49
In The sPODlight: 'Political Gabfest' on facing the reality of the January 6 riots
05:51
'Not a good picture’: What Mazars dropping Trump Organization reveals about Trump’s finances