Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

- Now Playing
Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans06:50
- UP NEXT
Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans06:50
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA): Alleged Clarence Thomas ethics violations are "unconscionable"08:10
Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) on her fight against a swath of anti-trans legislation06:38
Debate over abortion rights set to take center stage in 202407:04
Glenn Kirschner talks recent developments in ongoing Trump cases04:46
How The Good Liars tried confronting NRA convention goers with facts08:06
Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal05:17
Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the 'Backdoor Abortion Ban' of Mifepristone06:14
Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights05:18
Adrianne Shropshire Condemns Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee State Representatives.05:07
Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.05:30
'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights04:03
Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.05:46
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary09:24
'A visceral fear.' VICE reporter Matthew Gault on new gun shelters in 2 Alabama elementary schools03:56
Juanita Tolliver and Susan Del Percio discuss the 'PR Stunt' of Trump's indictment post.04:50
"Sweet victory" for Asian representation possible at Oscars with "Everything Everywhere All at Once"06:20
"We are who we say we are." Trans activist, drag performer Peppermint on dangerous anti-LGBTQ bills07:58
'This has really haunted the rest of my pregnancy.' How one woman fled Texas to get an abortion08:20
- Now Playing
Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans06:50
- UP NEXT
Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans06:50
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA): Alleged Clarence Thomas ethics violations are "unconscionable"08:10
Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) on her fight against a swath of anti-trans legislation06:38
Debate over abortion rights set to take center stage in 202407:04
Glenn Kirschner talks recent developments in ongoing Trump cases04:46
Play All