    Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) says Ginni Thomas may be featured in upcoming Jan 6 committee hearing

    07:31
    Over half of GOP Nominees deny 2020 election results 

    04:56

  • Candace McDuffie on Kanye controversy: ‘Black folks know not to take Ye seriously’

    04:57

  • ‘There could be more to come’: Herschel Walker campaign plagued by controversies ahead of Senate race

    06:00

  • President of End Citizens United: 'Over half of Americans have an election-denier on the ballot'

    06:30

  • Nevada Senate candidates bid for Latino vote as race tightens

    04:52

  • Fmr. FEMA Director on rebuilding efforts: ‘Everybody is going to receive help’ 

    03:38

  • Ninth day of protests and demonstrations in Iran following Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:46

  • Latino vote poses challenges for Republicans and Democrats in Arizona

    04:48

  • 'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran

    06:15

  • Migrants grateful for free buses despite political games

    04:45

  • Gen Z activist describes events leading up to encounter with Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:59

  • 'Abortion is on the ballot': Republicans brace for midterm backlash over abortion

    05:25

  • Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’

    08:29

  • Newly arriving migrants deceived by misinformation from Abbott and DeSantis 

    04:43

  • “It’s important that they’re respected”: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on averting railroad strike

    03:42

  • DOJ awaits Judge Cannon’s ruling on Mar-a-Lago documents

    04:36

  • ‘Our community is under attack’: Judge rules HIV drug mandate violates company’s religious freedom

    04:14

  • Troye: Rising extremism in the GOP poses ongoing threat to democracy

    06:11

  • Republicans prepare for voter backlash following overturn of Roe

    07:31

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

07:31

January 6 committee member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) discusses the committee’s upcoming hearing this week, her takeaways from Ginni Thomas’s interview with the committee, and their plans to make criminal referrals as the hearings conclude.  Oct. 9, 2022

    07:31
    Over half of GOP Nominees deny 2020 election results 

    04:56

  • Candace McDuffie on Kanye controversy: ‘Black folks know not to take Ye seriously’

    04:57

  • ‘There could be more to come’: Herschel Walker campaign plagued by controversies ahead of Senate race

    06:00

  • President of End Citizens United: 'Over half of Americans have an election-denier on the ballot'

    06:30

  • Nevada Senate candidates bid for Latino vote as race tightens

    04:52

