Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) discusses the implications of China's President Xi visiting Russia for the first time since Putin invaded Ukraine. "China says they're going to be the next superpower... I don't think that's true. But if he wants to be, he has to start acting like a responsible world leader and a responsible world leader does not support a war criminal's illegal war." Moulton says to Richard Lui.March 19, 2023