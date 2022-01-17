Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on voting rights: “We're doing everything that can be done.”
06:46
Rep. Maxine Waters, Democratic Congresswoman from California and Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, speaks with Aaron Gilchrist about the obstacles standing in the way of passing voting rights legislation and the changing narrative of Biden’s agenda ahead of the midterms.Jan. 17, 2022
