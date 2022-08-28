Rep. Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discusses seized Mar-a-Lago documents and threats to national security

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), member of the Oversight and Intelligence Committees, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the ODNI review of potential national security damage from documents found at Mar-A-Lago, what the committee is hoping to learn from the review, and whether the public is likely to see hearings on this. He also addresses criticism of Biden's student debt relief plan.Aug. 28, 2022