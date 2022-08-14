IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FBI and DHS issue joint bulletin on threats facing federal law enforcement

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) on the FBI investigation of Trump: “Donald Trump has never paid a price.”

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a “shifting array of potential defenses” following FBI investigation

    05:09

  • TX State Senator Roland Gutierrez: ‘It’s high time people start holding [Greg Abbott] accountable for doing nothing for Texas.’

    05:58

  • House Committee Chairs request damage assessment on Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:06

  • Recent legislative wins by Biden and Democrats and their impact on the Midterms

    04:22

  • Good Liars on overcrowding at CPAC and the Big Lie

    06:31

  • Real-world impacts of landmark Inflation Reduction Act

    05:37

  • Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘What happened in Kansas is going to happen here in Michigan.’

    05:52

  • Abortion rights organizer on Kansas abortion win and what’s next

    05:00

  • Democrats see potential midterm momentum after series of wins this week

    07:42

  • Democrats in Georgia look for voter boost ahead of midterms

    05:48

  • The 3 key issues for 2022: economy, democracy, and abortion

    03:50

  • Impact of voter restrictions loom large 100 days out from midterms

    07:01

  • Jim Obergefell on the future of same-sex marriage: 'The fact that it's the law of the land today does not mean it will be tomorrow.'

    07:39

  • The ‘R’ word: Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession?

    04:04

  •  ‘If they come for me today, they’re coming for you tomorrow’: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on what lies ahead one month after overturn of Roe 

    07:29

  • 'We’ve got a problem at the highest level’: Secret Service faces scrutiny over deleted text messages 

    06:06

  • ‘There’s some flip-flopping here.” GOP Senators vary responses to same-sex marriage

    05:51

  • The political fallout of the January 6 committee hearings

    05:35

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) on the FBI investigation of Trump: “Donald Trump has never paid a price.”

08:04

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) joins Lindsey Reiser to discuss the GOP’s “dangerous” response to the FBI investigation of Trump, the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and his thoughts on Greg Abbott’s inaction in responding to Uvalde. Aug. 14, 2022

  • FBI and DHS issue joint bulletin on threats facing federal law enforcement

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) on the FBI investigation of Trump: “Donald Trump has never paid a price.”

    08:04
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a “shifting array of potential defenses” following FBI investigation

    05:09

  • TX State Senator Roland Gutierrez: ‘It’s high time people start holding [Greg Abbott] accountable for doing nothing for Texas.’

    05:58

  • House Committee Chairs request damage assessment on Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:06

  • Recent legislative wins by Biden and Democrats and their impact on the Midterms

    04:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All