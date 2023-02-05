Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) talks expectations for President Biden's upcoming State of the Union speech, and responds to Republicans slamming Biden for not shooting down the Chinese surveillance balloon earlier. “We just need to accept that whatever happens, and in total absence of facts, there’s going to be deep criticism of the president.” Feb. 5, 2023

