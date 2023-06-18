IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) on Biden's campaign strategy and his silence on Trump's indictment

    04:38
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) on Biden's campaign strategy and his silence on Trump's indictment

04:38

"The American people are voting for a president, not necessarily against someone." Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian on Biden's campaign strategy, as well as on his silence on Trump's indictment. However, McClellan also reiterates that the government must focus on governing, and to not engage in the GOP's circus. June 18, 2023

