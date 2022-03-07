Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia
06:49
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the decision not to implement a ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine, and what the U.S. plans to do to support Ukrainians without directly confronting the Russian military.March 7, 2022
