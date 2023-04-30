Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on the debt limit crisis, ethics concerns surrounding the Supreme Court

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks Yasmin Vossoughian about her opposition to the GOP plan that would only raise the debt ceiling with severe spending cuts. She also comments on ethics concerns surrounding the Supreme Court after allegations made against Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, as well as now Chief Justice John Roberts. "No wonder people have lost faith and trust in the Supreme Court, it's really outrageous," she says.April 30, 2023