IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tyre Nichols and his newly launched Senate campaign 

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

    04:56

  • 'This is gut-wrenching.' Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) calls on the Senate to pass police reform

    05:03

  • "The justices are in essence undisciplinable." Joyce Vance on the Supreme Court's leak investigation.

    06:05

  • "They're going to make this into a circus." Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments

    07:15

  • "You don't give up." Rev. Al Sharpton on carrying forward Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

    05:47

  • Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts on recent victories

    05:57

  • Good Liars create 'Honest Trump Cards' focusing on 2020 election loss

    06:17

  • ‘Packing 537 days into one report’: What to expect from Jan 6 Committee final report

    05:02

  • Fmr. Mayor of San Antonio on lifting of Title 42: ‘Our immigration system is not working.’

    04:35

  • ‘It’s absolutely unsafe and we won’t stand for it': Flight attendants speak out against one-pilot cockpits 

    05:54

  • “What I saw and heard shouldn’t be tolerated in our country:’ Rusty Bowers reacts to criminal referral for Trump

    06:01

  • ‘Obscene and unprecedented’: Text messages reveal GOP calls to overturn 2020 election results

    06:55

  • ‘They’re all going to have to pay this money back’: Florida attorney hopes to hold celebrity promoters of FTX accountable

    04:31

  • "I will never give up." Documentary chronicles fight for justice after Flight PS752 was shot down in Iran in 2020

    18:02

  • New Documentary ‘Loan Wolves’ Investigates Student Debt Crisis

    04:09

  • ‘They’re digging a hole for themselves’: GOP-Controlled House prepares to launch frivolous investigations

    05:18

  • ‘A champion of humanity’: Soccer community remembers legacy of Grant Wahl after death at Qatar World Cup

    06:37

  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) becomes highest-ranking Asian American in Democratic House Leadership

    05:14

  • ‘An award for the Ukrainian people’: Zelenskyy named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

    04:54

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tyre Nichols and his newly launched Senate campaign 

07:40

Fresh off announcing his Senate run, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about his reaction to the video of police beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the need for police reform. He also comments on being stripped of his seat on the House Intelligence Committee. "This is the weakness of Kevin McCarthy."Jan. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tyre Nichols and his newly launched Senate campaign 

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

    04:56

  • 'This is gut-wrenching.' Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) calls on the Senate to pass police reform

    05:03

  • "The justices are in essence undisciplinable." Joyce Vance on the Supreme Court's leak investigation.

    06:05

  • "They're going to make this into a circus." Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments

    07:15

  • "You don't give up." Rev. Al Sharpton on carrying forward Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

    05:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All