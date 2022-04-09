Railway station strike witness describes attack: ‘It was a horrific sight that is nothing short of murder.’

Nate Hook, CEO of World Kitchen, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what he witnessed at the Kramatorsk railway station and what the consequences of the attack are for Ukrainians who seek to evacuate by train. “These train stations generally have been safe places for families to go to. Everyone knows that these train stations are used for innocent civilians to leave,” he says. “Families now are scared to leave.”April 9, 2022