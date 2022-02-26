Putin becomes global pariah in the wake of invasion: ‘This is Putin's war, this isn't Russia's war'
Molly McKew, a former adviser to the Georgian president and national security council, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Russian sentiment toward the war in Ukraine, how it could impact Putin’s course of action, and the strength of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership.Feb. 26, 2022
