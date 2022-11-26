Post-midterm takeaways on abortion rights: ‘When the question is on the ballot, the majority vote to protect it."

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the George State Supreme Court temporarily re-instating a six-week abortion and how organizations like Ultra Violet plan to capture the momentum surrounding abortion rights following the midterms.Nov. 26, 2022