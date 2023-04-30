Obstetrician leaves Idaho after state enacts one of the nation's most extreme abortion bans 

Dr. Kylie Cooper, a maternal-fetal medicine physician, left Idaho after observing "immense and needless suffering" after the state enacted one of the nation's strictest bans on abortion, including an "abortion trafficking" law. She speaks to Yasmin about the conversations she had with her family, and how many of her colleagues could follow. "For the first time in my career," she said, "I was unable to offer the standard of care for certain pregnancy complications."April 30, 2023