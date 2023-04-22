IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) on her fight against a swath of anti-trans legislation

Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) on her fight against a swath of anti-trans legislation

Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr (D) speaks about her fight to protect gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and her emotional testimony that caused her Republican colleagues to misgender her and threaten to censor her. Zephyr, the state’s first and only openly transgender lawmaker, has also been blocked from speaking on the legislative floor. “We need to stand up for our communities,” she told Yasmin. “We cannot be complicit as they try to eradicate us.”April 22, 2023

