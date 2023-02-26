Moj Mahdara and Yasmin Green Discuss Iranian Women and the Growing Feminist Movement Behind Ditching Hijab.

Moj Mahdara, Kinship Ventures co-founder, and Yasmin Green, Jigsaw CEO, discuss the importance of the internet in the context of the first historically women-led movement: ditching the hijab. "The government is blocking the tools that women are using to bridge to the outside world," Green shares with Vossoughian and highlights the need for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Iran. "These women are incredibly inspiring and leading us into a better society as a whole," Mahdara says.Feb. 26, 2023