Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the "Backdoor Abortion Ban" of Mifepristone.

Mini Timmaraju, President of NARAL, discusses the impacts of the Mifepristone ban. Timmaraju cites the origin of the ban as the anti-choice movement trying to use a "backdoor abortion ban" in reaction to voters responding negatively to legislative bans. "We've always known that the anti-choice movement wasn't going to stop," Timmaraju says to Yasmin Vossoughian.April 15, 2023