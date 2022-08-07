IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘What happened in Kansas is going to happen here in Michigan.’

05:52

Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how abortion is likely to factor into the Michigan gubernatorial race as well as how Democrats can fight Republican lawmakers and their “distracting” and “irrational” social agendas.Aug. 7, 2022

