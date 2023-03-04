IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Melissa Fowler, National Abortion Federation Chief Program Officer, talks abortion pill accessibility.

05:12

Melissa Fowler, National Abortion Federation Chief Program Officer, discusses the fight for expanding abortion pill accessibility in post-Roe America. This coming after Walgreens pulls their sale of mifepristone in GOP-led states preceding a Trump-appointed Texas judge possibly outlawing abortion pills nationally. “In today's political climate, it's really hard to imagine two groups of voters to agree on anything and they do agree on this issue,” Fowler speaks on bipartisan support behind an abortion pill despite conservative efforts to thwart accessibility.March 4, 2023

