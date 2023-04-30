Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down Syndrome

Kayla McKeon, Manager of Grassroots Advocacy at the National Down Syndrome Society, and Kandi Pickard, the society's President and CEO, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Mattel's very first Barbie with Down Syndrome. The doll has distinctive features common in those with Down Syndrome, including a rounder face, flat nasal bridge and almond-shaped eyes. She also wears foot and ankle orthotics, along with a necklace with the "Lucky Few" symbol. McKeon says she is "so happy and so honored" to be a part of creating the doll, and tells Yasmin her message for the world. "Down Syndrome is not a sad diagnosis. We are living proof of much more [than] what's expected of us."April 30, 2023