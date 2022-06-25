IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Concerns about influx of abortion patients expected to seek care in Maryland

04:53

Maryland State Delegate Ariana Kelly joins Yasmin Vossoughian outside the Supreme Court to discuss the consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, particularly in the state of Maryland, as well as for the country at large ahead of the primaries.June 25, 2022

