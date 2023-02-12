March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg on gun control ahead of the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at Parkland.

March For Our Lives Co-Founder and school shooting survivor David Hogg reflects on pushing for bi-partisan policy in the five years following the shooting at his alma mater high school. “I can respect people who don’t agree with me but I can’t accept that there’s nothing that we can do to make progress to save our children and end gun violence in this country.”Feb. 12, 2023