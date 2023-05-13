Local paper that broke news of NY Rep. George Santos' lies reacts to felony charges

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    School test scores plummet amid pandemic and politicization

    04:02

  • Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on the debt limit crisis, ethics concerns surrounding the Supreme Court

    06:49

  • Obstetrician leaves Idaho after state enacts one of the nation's most extreme abortion bans 

    05:28

  • Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

    06:50

  • Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

    06:50

  • Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA): Alleged Clarence Thomas ethics violations are "unconscionable"

    08:10

  • Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) on her fight against a swath of anti-trans legislation

    06:38

  • Debate over abortion rights set to take center stage in 2024

    07:04

  • Glenn Kirschner talks recent developments in ongoing Trump cases

    04:46

  • How The Good Liars tried confronting NRA convention goers with facts

    08:06

  • Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal

    05:17

  • Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the 'Backdoor Abortion Ban' of Mifepristone

    06:14

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights

    05:18

  • Adrianne Shropshire Condemns Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee State Representatives.

    05:07

  • Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.

    05:30

  • 'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

  • Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.

    05:46

  • Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary

    09:24

  • 'A visceral fear.' VICE reporter Matthew Gault on new gun shelters in 2 Alabama elementary schools

    03:56

  • Juanita Tolliver and Susan Del Percio discuss the 'PR Stunt' of Trump's indictment post.

    04:50

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Local paper that broke news of NY Rep. George Santos' lies reacts to felony charges

03:38

Grant Lally, publisher of the North Shore Leader, reacts to Long Island Representative George Santos (R) being charged with 13 felony counts, as new audio shows Santos mocking Jewish members of his district. "People are disgusted," Lally tells Lindsey Reiser. "The sooner that we are done with him, the better."May 13, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    School test scores plummet amid pandemic and politicization

    04:02

  • Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on the debt limit crisis, ethics concerns surrounding the Supreme Court

    06:49

  • Obstetrician leaves Idaho after state enacts one of the nation's most extreme abortion bans 

    05:28

  • Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

    06:50

  • Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

    06:50

  • Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA): Alleged Clarence Thomas ethics violations are "unconscionable"

    08:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All