    Library director resigns after months of 'intimidation tactics and threats' from conservative activists 

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Library director resigns after months of 'intimidation tactics and threats' from conservative activists 

Kimber Glidden, Director of the Boundary County Library in Bonners Ferry, Idaho joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her decision to resign following threats from conservative book-ban activists who demanded over 400 titles be preemptively banned from their public library. “This is about taking control of information that is made available to the public. This is very much a first amendment and 14th amendment concern,” Glidden says.Aug. 28, 2022

    Library director resigns after months of 'intimidation tactics and threats' from conservative activists 

