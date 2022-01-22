Lead plaintiff in case legalizing same sex marriage to run for Ohio State House
Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case which ushered in marriage equality in this country in 2015, speaks with Lindsey Reiser about his plans to run for Ohio state office and what motivated his decision. “I’ve proven I’m someone who fights for his principles,” Obergefell says. If elected, Obergefell would be the second LGBTQ person to serve in the State Legislature. Jan. 22, 2022
Lead plaintiff in case legalizing same sex marriage to run for Ohio State House
