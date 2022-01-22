IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lead plaintiff in case legalizing same sex marriage to run for Ohio State House

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Masks are ‘crucial’ for keeping kids safely in school 

    04:33

  • 'It's part of a larger pattern': Texas synagogue hostage standoff and rising anti-Semitism in the U.S.

    06:48

  • ‘Disingenuous and failed leadership’: Nikki Fried speaks about Gov. DeSantis COVID Test Stockpile Controversy

    04:59

  • “We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary 

    04:44

  • The toll of the unvaccinated in hospitals continues to rise, compromising life-saving care for those in need

    04:39

  • Hosts of “Higher Learning’ podcast on LAPD violence and the need to reconstruct modern-day policing

    06:04

  • Steve Bannon named Media Matter's “Misinformer of the Year”

    03:33

  • The potential fallout of Biden and Putin’s standoff over Ukraine

    08:02

  • In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation

    03:55

  • In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation

    03:55

  • "We can’t accept his no." Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) on how Congress can move forward with BBB

    04:12

  • “We have to get Manchin back to the table.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) on bringing Manchin back to BBB

    03:09

  • Dr. Adalja answers viewer questions about omicron, boosters, holiday gatherings, and more

    07:06

  • Investigating Trump: Manhattan DA prepares charges against former president

    05:41

  • "It’s about making sure this never happens again": The need for accountability in the January 6 investigation

    05:22

  • “A giant waiting-room for asylum seekers”: Angela Kocherga on the future of the Mexican border

    04:17

  • In The sPODlight: ‘No Compromise’ Podcast and the Rhetoric of Pro-Gun Culture in America 

    05:09

  • "It has the potential to go off the rails." Trump loyalists infiltrate election posts ahead of 2024

    04:41

  • The Importance of Abortion Access and the Consequences of a Post-Roe America 

    05:38

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Lead plaintiff in case legalizing same sex marriage to run for Ohio State House

05:12

Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case which ushered in marriage equality in this country in 2015, speaks with Lindsey Reiser about his plans to run for Ohio state office and what motivated his decision. “I’ve proven I’m someone who fights for his principles,” Obergefell says. If elected, Obergefell would be the second LGBTQ person to serve in the State Legislature. Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lead plaintiff in case legalizing same sex marriage to run for Ohio State House

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Masks are ‘crucial’ for keeping kids safely in school 

    04:33

  • 'It's part of a larger pattern': Texas synagogue hostage standoff and rising anti-Semitism in the U.S.

    06:48

  • ‘Disingenuous and failed leadership’: Nikki Fried speaks about Gov. DeSantis COVID Test Stockpile Controversy

    04:59

  • “We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary 

    04:44

  • The toll of the unvaccinated in hospitals continues to rise, compromising life-saving care for those in need

    04:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All