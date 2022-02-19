Judge orders Trump and children to testify in New York AG investigation
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Trump’s troubled history of pleading the fifth, and why using this strategy in the New York AG investigation is likely to backfire. “It will cement his legacy as a mob boss president,” Litman says. Feb. 19, 2022
