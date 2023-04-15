Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal.

Joyce Vance breaks down the legalities involved in judicial disclosures and recusals for Justice Clarence Thomas and Evan Corcoran. She points out discrepancies in Thomas' disclosures and calls Corcoran's recusal "overdue." "There's a lot of reason to believe that when these sorts of deals aren't disclosed in the middle of other disclosures, that there's something that the person who fills the forms out is trying to hide," Vance shares.April 15, 2023