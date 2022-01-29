January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the January 6 committee’s latest round of subpoenas issued against 14 individuals who acted as “alternate electors” in an apparent scheme to contest and ultimately overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 election, and whether they are likely to face criminal action.Jan. 29, 2022
