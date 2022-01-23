Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr
NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Julie Tsirkin and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade speak with Joe Fryer about the recent news of Bill Barr’s conversations with the Jan 6 committee, what information he could provide, and what his involvement signals for the larger investigation. Jan. 23, 2022
