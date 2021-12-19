Investigating Trump: Manhattan DA prepares charges against former president
David Cay Johnston, investigative journalist and founder of DCReport.org, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the latest developments in Manhattan DA’s investigation into former President Donald Trump, including what he charges he is likely to face and what the timeline for the indictment could look like.Dec. 19, 2021
