Indiana students put on LGBTQ-themed play themselves after it’s canceled by the school

After their principal canceled a gender-bent, LGBTQ version of Robin Hood, high school students in Indiana took matters into their own hands and put on the play themselves. Stella Brewer-Vartanian, one of the student producers, speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about how they pulled it off in a matter of weeks, and the former teacher that helped make it a reality. "Sometimes all it takes is just a few people standing up and saying this is not right, and we're not going to let it happen."June 4, 2023