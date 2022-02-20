In The sPODlight: 'Political Gabfest' on facing the reality of the January 6 riots
New York Times Magazine Staff Writer and co-host of the “Political Gabfest” Podcast, Emily Bazelon, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the backlash facing the GOP following their use of the phrase ‘legitimate political discourse’ when referring to the January 6 riots and the press’s responsibility to call out the attacks as a threat to our democracy. Feb. 20, 2022
